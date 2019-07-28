|
|
Stephen Mark McCandless Stephen Mark McCandless, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 62. Steve was born on September 27, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to Don and June McCandless. He attended North Kansas City High School, whose fight song he could recite from memory his entire life, much to the entertainment of anyone who mentioned his alma matter. Steve earned his bachelor's degree in construction management from Kansas State University in 1979. He met his wife, Brenda, also a graduate of Kansas State, while working a summer job as teenagers. Steve and Brenda were married on June 27, 1981. In 1986 they welcomed their daughter, Mallory, and in 2014 they became grandparents after the birth of Carter Mac. Known for his dedication to his family, friends, and colleagues, Steve maintained a prolific work ethic through his 39-year career at Garney Construction. He was recognized for his creative problem-solving skills and for his ability to plan for almost any contingency. Steve formally "retired" in June of 2018; although those who knew him understood he would never fully disengage from the company and colleagues he was so passionate about. He was an employee-owner through and through. At his core, Steve found fulfillment in providing for his family and in setting his daughter and his grandson up for future successes in their lives. It brought him great joy to watch his daughter, Mallory, grow and to have a guiding influence on her endeavors. Steve and Mallory spent the last two years designing and building Mallory's dream home together, one of the many legacies he left behind. He was enamored with his five-year-old grandson, Carter Mac, the two of whom could spend endless hours entertaining each other. Some of their favorite activities included riding the Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad, playing on the tree fort Steve built for him, telling jokes, sharing a skyscraper at Winstead's, and travelling to Disney World. As a football season ticket holder, Steve was also passionate about Kansas State Wildcat athletics. Steve and Brenda attended nearly every home Wildcats football game together, and they have bled purple through good and bad seasons since the day they graduated. Steve is survived by his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Mallory (Jimmy); his grandson, Carter Mac; his parents, Don and June; as well as his brother, sister, nieces, nephews, and much extend family. He leaves behind an incredible legacy full of people he touched, and he will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at North Cross United Methodist Church in Kansas City, MO. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon and are asked to dress casually as Steve would have. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions referencing Steve's name to either the Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad (P.O. Box 11095, Kansas City, MO 64119) or to Braden's Hope (15954 MurLen, Box 124, Olathe, KS 66062).
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019