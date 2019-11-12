|
Stephen P. DeBord Stephen P. DeBord, 62, KCMO passed away at home on November 9, 2019. A lifelong resident of Kansas City, Steve was a 1975 graduate of Ruskin High School. He loved Chiefs football and Royals baseball. Steve is survived by his mother, Mary DeBord of the home and brothers Dennis DeBord of Omaha NE, Randy DeBord of Olathe, KS and Timothy DeBord of Henderson NV. He will be loved and remembered. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Funeral Service 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019