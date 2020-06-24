Stephen R. Hawkins Stephen R. Hawkins, 68 of Overland Park, KS died June 19th, 2020. "Steve" was born on February 14th, 1952 to Robert & Anne Hawkins. He grew up in Raytown, MO & was a graduate of Raytown High School & UMKC. Steve spent his career in the car business, had a passion for Kansas City sports & enjoyed a cold Coors Light with friends at McGuire's Tavern. Steve is preceded in death by his son Brett, brother Mike & mother Anne Hawkins. Surviving Steve are daughter Erin (John) Brockus, two grandchildren Wally & Wilson Brockus, brother Bob (Nanci) Hawkins & father Robert Hawkins. The family will receive friends at an outside visitation on Tuesday, June 30th from 4 - 6pm Johnson County Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Memorial Service will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.