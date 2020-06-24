Stephen R. Hawkins
Stephen R. Hawkins Stephen R. Hawkins, 68 of Overland Park, KS died June 19th, 2020. "Steve" was born on February 14th, 1952 to Robert & Anne Hawkins. He grew up in Raytown, MO & was a graduate of Raytown High School & UMKC. Steve spent his career in the car business, had a passion for Kansas City sports & enjoyed a cold Coors Light with friends at McGuire's Tavern. Steve is preceded in death by his son Brett, brother Mike & mother Anne Hawkins. Surviving Steve are daughter Erin (John) Brockus, two grandchildren Wally & Wilson Brockus, brother Bob (Nanci) Hawkins & father Robert Hawkins. The family will receive friends at an outside visitation on Tuesday, June 30th from 4 - 6pm Johnson County Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Memorial Service will be private.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
