Stephen T. Nelson Stephen T. Nelson, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, passed away late Sunday at the way-too-young age of 70 years. He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Ramona, his brother, Robert and his daughter, Roberta Carole, and friends way too numerous to count, Steve grew up on the east side of the city, attending Ashland Elementary School and East High School. He graduated from UMKC, with advanced degrees in education. He spent his entire career teaching, administering and, on occasion, walking a picket line in support of teachers and students. He could be stubborn, and was not a big fan of changes in his routine. Beginning in high school and continuing well into his 50s, he and his great friend Warren backpacked and golfed in Montana and Wyoming. Almost every year they hiked the same wilderness areas, ate the same freeze-dried food, swore to never eat it again, and recovered at great bars and restaurants in Lander, Cody and Buffalo, Wyoming. By the way, if you ever find yourself in Hudson, Wy. (and why on earth would you) treat yourself to a great steak dinner at Svilar's. When Steve and Ramona retired the couple's travel horizons expanded. When not at Table Rock Lake, they vacationed in Seattle and Florida, with extended ocean and river cruises, and journeys to Alaska, Mexico and Europe. There would have been many more trips had it not been for multiple hip surgeries (three and counting) and some questionable doctoring. Steve and Ramona both loved to sing and were active members of the Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church and its choir. Steve enjoyed cooking, and Ramona makes some of the best Mexican food anywhere. Together they were gracious and generous hosts, and two of the most wonderful and loyal friends anyone could ask for. All over the city and beyond, there will be tears and a raising of glasses in toasts as the people who knew him learn of Steve's passing. Given the current virus restrictions there will only be a small gathering of immediate family and a few longtime friends. Attendance is by invitation only. Donations in Steve's name can be made to Ward Parkway Presbyterian Church, one of the many places he dearly loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store