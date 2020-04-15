|
|
Stephen W. Woodson Stephen W. Woodson, age 69, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held in the future when friends and family are able to gather together. Steve was born May 31, 1950 to Patricia M. and William A. Woodson in Kansas City, Mo. He grew up in Gladstone, Mo., graduating from Oak Park High School in 1968. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended college at Northwest Missouri State University, studying business. Following college, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam war, where he spent his tour of duty on aircraft carriers. Upon his return to KC, he worked in the banking and finance industry before starting his own business in finance and credit collections, where he worked until he retired. Steve was committed to working with young men and women in community programs, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of KC, the Junior Achievement programs, and as a referee for high school sports. He had fun gardening and loved spending time boating at the lake. Steve is survived by his partner Patricia Hoffman; sisters Patty Woodson Howerton and Lora Woodson Watson; nephew Eric (Jennifer) Howerton; great-nephews Alex and Luke Howerton; and great-niece Emma Howerton. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. As desired, please donate to a in Steve's memory.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020