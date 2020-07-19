Stephen Wayne Nolte Stephen Wayne Nolte, 71, of Raytown, MO passed away July 8, 2020, at KC Hospice House with his family near. Stephen was born on February 5, 1949, to Gerald Aloysius and Wanda Mae (Patterson) Nolte in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up and went to school in Raytown, MO, later attending UCM Warrensburg. In 1970 he enlisted in the US Navy and while home on his 30 day leave married his true love, Christine Elizabeth Stover. After his Honorable Discharge in 1972 he returned to Raytown and began his long career as an electrician with the IBEW Local #124. In 1987 Steve and Christine gave birth to their only child, Christopher Wayne Nolte. Stephen's greatest enjoyment was time with family and coaching his son's various soccer teams. His years in the Navy gave him a love for the water which never went away. He loved being at the lake sailing and all kinds of boating. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and practicing his aim at the shooting range. He is predeceased by his father Gerald Nolte and brother David Clark Nolte. Stephen leaves behind his beloved wife, Christine Elizabeth (Stover) Nolte, son, Christopher Wayne Nolte, mother, Wanda Mae (Patterson) Nolte, and nephew, David Clark Nolte Jr. He will be deeply missed by his family, who are planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.



