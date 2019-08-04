|
Sterling Alexander Goddard Sterling Alexander Goddard, 81, of Rio Hondo, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO, on January 27, 1938, to Alice Katherine (Wells) and Merritt Goddard. He graduated from Butler High School in May of 1956. In addition to his parents, Merritt Goddard and Alice Katherine (Wells), he was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin, who passed away at age 20, in 1997. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Katrina Goddard of Rio Hondo, TX; sons, Allen Goddard, Mark (Tammy) Goddard, and Bruce (Kerri) Goddard; daughters, Penny (Jay) Roberts; Rebecca (Vince) Sheutz, Jo Anna (Paul) Piccirillo, Chris (Tammy) Merrick, and Pam (Eric) Schroeder; sisters, Margo (Harold) Shepard and Paula McCaskey. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: First Christian Church of Olathe, Ks. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, 4701 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS 66048, (913) 351-0200.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019