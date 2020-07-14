1/1
Steve Bresky
Steve Bresky Steve Bresky, 67, passed away on July 10, 2020. Steve was married to Ellen Bresky for 34 years. He leaves behind his loving children Jack and Elizabeth Bresky, and his faithful dogs Rita & Louie. Born in Boston, Massachusetts to Suzy and Harry Bresky, joining his sister Patty, and finally settling in Kansas City, Missouri in 1977. Following in his father's footsteps, he began a modest career at Seaboard Corporation and honed his skillset to become a trusted, inspiring leader, growing the company to new heights. He enjoyed getting to know people from all walks of life and never missed an opportunity to laugh with others. A loved and loving man, he leaves behind devoted family, countless friends and lasting business relationships that have stood the test of time. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00am at Mount Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, Missouri. Services will be live-streamed (mtmoriah.net). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Center for Practical Bioethics, 1111 Main Street, Suite 500, Kansas City, Missouri 64015, or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
