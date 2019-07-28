|
Steve Petrehn Steve Petrehn of Roeland Park, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 67. He was a beloved father, cherished son, devoted husband and a caring big brother and friend to all who knew him. Steve was born August 17, 1951, in Iowa City, Iowa, to John and Jacelyn Petrehn and was the oldest of 11 children. He grew up in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1969. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas School of Journalism in 1975. Steve was a 45-year resident of Roeland Park where his passion for service led to two elected terms in city government. He served on the Roeland Park City Council from 2003 to 2005 and then as Mayor of Roeland Park from 2005 to 2009. When he wasn't working, Steve had a passion for travel and helping others. He was engaged, curious, fearless and relentlessly adventurous. Steve was preceded in death by his father, John Petrehn, and two sisters, Cindy Petrehn and Becky Petrehn. Steve is survived by his daughter, Mae Rose Petrehn and her mother Cynthia Petrehn, his mother Jacelyn Petrehn, and brothers Kenny, Kevin, Tony, Maury, Phil, Andrew, John and Paul, their respective spouses, and nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Steve's life from 6 to 10 p.m. Sat., August 17, at The 180 Room in Olathe. Further details at www.penwellgabelkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019