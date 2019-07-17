Steven Allen Searcy Steven Allen Searcy, 65, a longtime Liberty, MO, resident and native of Gallatin, MO, passed peacefully into eternity on July 15, 2019. He died at NorthCare Hospice House with his wife of 42 years, Renee', at his side. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Steve's life at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, July 20, at Second Baptist Church (where Steve was a member), 300 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO. Private burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to or the . Steve was born January 22, 1954, in Cameron, MO, one of eight children of Covel D. and Mary Lou (Miller) Searcy. His father preceded him in death. Steve grew up in Gallatin where he graduated from high school. He later majored in Agriculture, receiving Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO, and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Steve was united in marriage to Renee' Lynne Carter on May 15, 1977, at the First Baptist Church of Gallatin. Steve's career included teaching Vocational Agriculture for two years at the Northwest Missouri Technical School in Maryville, MO; seven years as a district sales manager for Ralston Purina Company and 31 years with the United States Department of Agriculture, most recently working as an Export Claims Manager until March of this year when he retired. Survivors include his wife, Renee'; children, Mathew Searcy (Rachel) of Singapore and Stephanie Althoff (Dustin) of Pflugerville, TX; four beloved grandchildren, Peyton, Colton, Addison and Miles; his mother, Mary Lou Searcy of Gallatin; siblings, Brenda Oxley (Phil) of St. Joseph, MO, Cheryl Wemhoff (Mike) of Lincoln, NE, Jennifer Downey (Larry) of Harrisonville, MO, Barbara Harris (Robbie) of Liberty, MO, Stanley Searcy (Kathy) of Pensacola, FL, Carla Wilson of Gallatin, MO and Linda Kurzweil (Dennis) of Harrisonville, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families; other family members and numerous friends. He will be greatly missed by all. You may share a message with Steve's family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019