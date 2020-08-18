1/
Steven Dirks
Steven Dirks Steven Dirks, 67, died of a heart attack at home, Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born December 25, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, PA to musician parents. Music was in his soul. As a young man he traveled and lived all around the country until settling down in Kansas City in the 80's, where he met and married Kate Ehernberger. He was a musician and jack-of-all-trades, with an independent, entrepreneurial spirit. Steve was deeply spiritual, a friend to whoever crossed his path, neighborhood activist. He is survived by his wife Kate of 34 years, his half-brother Lee Nittel, Lee's 2 children Jake and Jordyn, and 5 cats who sorely miss him.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
