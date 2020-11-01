1/1
Steven George Meyers
Steve Meyers
October 26, 2020
Harrisonville, Missouri - Services for Steven George Meyers, 62, a kind and loving dad, husband and brother, will be held Mon., Nov. 2. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a .m., followed by a Christian service at Dickey Funeral Home, 2401 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville. Internment 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Full obituary at dickeyfh.com
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Meyers Children Fund. Send to Academy Bank, Attn: Paula Meyers Children's Fund, 6976 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dickey Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Dickey Funeral Homes
2401 E. Mechanic
Harrisonville, MO 64701
(816) 884-6244
