Steve Meyers
October 26, 2020
Harrisonville, Missouri - Services for Steven George Meyers, 62, a kind and loving dad, husband and brother, will be held Mon., Nov. 2. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a .m., followed by a Christian service at Dickey Funeral Home, 2401 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville. Internment 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Full obituary at dickeyfh.com
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Meyers Children Fund. Send to Academy Bank, Attn: Paula Meyers Children's Fund, 6976 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66223