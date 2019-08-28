Home

Steven J. Schuller Steven J. Schuller, of Overland Park, KS died on August 20, 2019. Private family services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20005. Steven was a pharmacist at KUMC. He is survived by his sisters, Lois Ward and Irene Malloy; brother, John Schuller; nieces, Stephanie Malloy and Erin Malloy; nephews, Michael Schuller, Thomas Schuller and Daniel Malloy; and great nephew, Ryan Malloy. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
