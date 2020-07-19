1/1
Steven L. Thomas
1970 - 2020
Steven L. Thomas Steven Llewellyn Thomas, 49, passed away on July 12 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, following complications from a stem cell transplant for acute myeloblastic leukemia. His wife, Susan Minsavage, was by his side. Steven was Professor of Music and served as chair of the Division of Performing Arts at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Steven was born in Kansas City on July 14, 1970, to Timothy F. and Marian M. Thomas. He was adored by his older brother Peter John, and his younger sister, Julia Lee. Sensitive to music from a young age, Steven studied piano and clarinet and sang in the boys' choir at Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral. He graduated from Kansas City's Southwest High School in 1988 as Valedictorian and National Merit Scholar, and became an Eagle Scout the same year. He studied at Harvard University, majoring in music and graduating cum laude in 1992. He was awarded the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in choral conducting from Yale University. While a graduate student he taught 20th- century choral music to gifted high school students at the Governor's School of North Carolina for five summers. Steven became Director of Choral Activities at Wilkes University in 1999, teaching music history and music theory classes and directing the Wilkes University Chorus and Wilkes University Chamber Singers. He sang second tenor with the Lyric Consort, an eight-member professional a cappella ensemble. He also composed music, including the choral work Arise, my love, my fair one, using words from Song of Solomon, written for his brother's wedding, and the organ work Fantasy on MELITA composed for his grandfather's funeral. In 2004 he became Music Director of the Robert Dale Chorale (later renamed the Arcadia Chorale), a semi-professional choir of 24 voices. He married the love of his life, Sue, a voice teacher at Wilkes University, in 2006. Steven was active in the American Choral Directors Association, serving as College and University Repertoire and Standards Chair of ACDA's Pennsylvania chapter. He led the Robert Dale Chorale in performance at the ACDA regional convention in Philadelphia in 2010. His leadership of the annual Northeast Pennsylvania Bach Festival inspired countless musicians and audience members, especially with transcendent performances of major works by J.S. Bach: St. John Passion (2009), B Minor Mass (2013) and St. Matthew Passion (2018). He always included college singers with the professional singers for these concerts, hoping to inspire his love of Bach's music to grow in them. Steven believed the world needs more beauty, and dedicated his life to adding to that beauty through music. His artistry will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by his parents, Timothy F. and Marian (McCaa) Thomas of Leawood; his brother Peter (Diana Steele), of Oberlin, Ohio, his sister Julie, of Overland Park; nieces Mariana and Eliza Jane Thomas; aunt Mary McCaa, uncles, Brian (Sue Morgan) and Jeffrey (Mary Harmon) Thomas; cousins Craig and Jim McCaa, and Jocelyn, Lincoln, and Devin Thomas. He is mourned by his Minsavage sisters- and brothers-in-law, their spouses, and four nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arcadia Chorale, 555 Northern Blvd #350, Chinchilla, PA 18410, or to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Cheltenham, PA: www.cancer.org. A private cremation service was held in Media, PA on July 14. A public celebration of Steven's life will be held in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Friends and family in the Kansas City area will gather for a memorial service at Westport Presbyterian Church. Dates will be announced later.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Your creative, insightful presence will always be with me and my memories of our times together at Wilkes--especially when trying to retain our arts programs. Peaceful, joyous thoughts.
Jane Elmes-Crahall
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our condolences to your family. It was a true pleasure to sing under Steven's direction a time or two. He was a beautiful soul and passionate with his talent. He will be missed.
Nora Clark
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
I extend my deepest condolences to Dr. Thomas' family. I knew him through my daughter's time with the choirs at Wilkes University. He was very talented and personable. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ed McQue
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Steven was well loved at Wilkes. He will be missed.
Amy Bradley
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Steven was such a kind and compassionate man. He was a mentor to so many students at Wilkes and engaged people in his beautiful music who would not have otherwise done so. We have lost a wonderful gentleman. Amanda Modrovsky
Amanda Modrovsky
Coworker
July 14, 2020
All my love to you, Sue, and deepest condolences to Steven's family and friends.
Lynn
July 14, 2020
Sending love and prayers at this sad, sad time. Martha and Jackson Hill.
Martha Hill
Teacher
July 14, 2020
Steven was such a special person. His warmth, talent and inspiration to others was wonderful, and his loss will be felt by family, friends, students and all who knew him.
Bill Eddy and Alice Fichandler
Family
July 14, 2020
I did not know Steven; however, after reading his background and many contributions to Wilkes University as well as many other venues who were fortunate enough to experience his many talents.
His untimely passing is, indeed, sad & tragic. I am sure that Steven is singing with the angels.
God bless all of those who love him with the strength & courage you need during your time of grief & sorrow.
Mary Lampman
Teacher
July 14, 2020
Steven Thomas' passing is an unbelievable loss to those of us who knew him and had the pleasure of working with him, especially those of us in the arts community. Rest in Peace.
Gina Z. Morrison
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Dear Susan & Family, as so many have have already said, Steven was such an inspiration to me in many ways during my time in Pennsylvania. A gentleman and an amazing human being. We wish you peace and comfort during this difficult time and share in your grief with prayers from Richmond Rhode Island.
Kenneth Moden
Friend
July 15, 2020
As the former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, I wish to express our sympathy as a congregation to the family and to the Wilkes College choir who held their fall retreat at FPC Bloomsburg every year for years. His presence with the students that first weekend in September was a blessing to the congregation. Their offering music on Sunday for our service of worship was truly inspiring. He brought energy, intelligence, imagination and love that I could see in his work with the students. It was evident he had a great relationship with his students and a passion for his work with them. Thanks be to God for his life and gifts and skills -- all that he brought to our lives. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth McCormick former pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg.
Elizabeth McCormick
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. Steven will be missed by all whom he came in contact with. A wonderful personality and an artist in his own right. I pray that you will be surrounded by the blessings of angels. Lorraine Maillet
Lorraine Maillet
Coworker
July 15, 2020
As my supervisor Steven was always available to give me advise on issues I needed help with. His steady leadership held the DPA together and we all knew we were in good hands. He lead by an example of excellence and inspired us to do our best work. I was blessed to know him and his spirit will always be with me.
Tom Rupp
Friend
