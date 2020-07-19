As the former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, I wish to express our sympathy as a congregation to the family and to the Wilkes College choir who held their fall retreat at FPC Bloomsburg every year for years. His presence with the students that first weekend in September was a blessing to the congregation. Their offering music on Sunday for our service of worship was truly inspiring. He brought energy, intelligence, imagination and love that I could see in his work with the students. It was evident he had a great relationship with his students and a passion for his work with them. Thanks be to God for his life and gifts and skills -- all that he brought to our lives. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth McCormick former pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg.

Elizabeth McCormick

Acquaintance