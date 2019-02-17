|
Steven L. Thomsen Steven L. Thomsen, 66, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. He was born to Leonard & Donna (Cleveland) Thomsen on June 17, 1952 in Plainview, Nebraska. Steve graduated from Plainview High School & received an Information Technology degree from Lincoln School of Commerce. He was a 30+ year employee of the Smithfield Foods brand & loved bacon. Steve lived his life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughter, Heather Sullivan; son, Tony (Julianna); step-son, Adam Lorraine (Lindsay); his pride and joy, four beautiful grandchildren, Mason, Reece, Emma, & Jameson; sister, Linda Rowe; numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins; and two loving & faithful dogs, Charlie & Carl. Steve was proceeded in death by his parents, Leonard & Donna and grandson, Avery Lorraine. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019