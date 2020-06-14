Steven Miller Sifers
Steven Miller Sifers Steven Miller Sifers, age 66, a lifelong Kansas City resident passed away at his home June 5, 2020. He was the cherished son of Maxine and Samuel Burr Sifers, both deceased. Steve is survived by his loving companion and devoted partner, Susan Day; and his sisters Laura Sutherland and Christina Uible. Steve will be missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Steve graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Journalism. His business career included working at The Kansas City Board of Trade and The Kansas City Star. Steve was a dedicated KU Jayhawk fan and a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed golf and was a gifted gardener. Steve was well known for his quick wit, generosity, and his ever present willingness to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Steve will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Funeral services will be private.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
