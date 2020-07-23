1/
Steven Paul Gimmarro
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Paul Gimmarro 60, passed away July 21, 2020. Visitation: 5-7p.m., July 24, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Blue Springs. Rosary: 4:45. Mass of Christian Burial: 10a.m., July 25, at the church. Masks required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Rosary
04:45 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Steve loved his work, and passionately served his clients. His Catholic faith was strong, and he loved Jesus as his savior. I’m confident he has begun his eternity in heaven!
Bill Rogenmoser
Coworker
July 23, 2020
So sorry for his families lost. He was such a warm and wonderful man. He was our financial advisor and I felt like we were family with him. My husband, Jerry and Steve would talk for hours on the phone about cars, family, religion and politics. Sure going to miss him coming over to the house, we would always spend the first hour catching up on each other’s families. May you rest In God’s love and peace✝ Prayers go out to your family
Judy Oxler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved