Steven Paul Gimmarro 60, passed away July 21, 2020. Visitation: 5-7p.m., July 24, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, Blue Springs. Rosary: 4:45. Mass of Christian Burial: 10a.m., July 25, at the church. Masks required.
Steve loved his work, and passionately served his clients. His Catholic faith was strong, and he loved Jesus as his savior. I’m confident he has begun his eternity in heaven!
Bill Rogenmoser
Coworker
July 23, 2020
So sorry for his families lost. He was such a warm and wonderful man. He was our financial advisor and I felt like we were family with him. My husband, Jerry and Steve would talk for hours on the phone about cars, family, religion and politics. Sure going to miss him coming over to the house, we would always spend the first hour catching up on each other’s families. May you rest In God’s love and peace✝ Prayers go out to your family
Judy Oxler
Friend
