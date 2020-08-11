Steven Ray Odneal Steven Ray Odneal, 71, born to Helen M. and Robert G. Odneal, passed away peacefully August 2, 2020 from pneumonia complications. Steve, who was born September 27, 1948 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO, was active as a boy with an even more active mind. While sports were never his interest, HAM radio fascination at the age of 16 eventually lead to his interest in emerging computer science. He took it upon himself to study at junior college to learn whatever computer skills he could, and totally embraced what became the computer industry. He took a job at Unity Village maintaining their mainframe, and continued on down the technical path. He appeared to be a man before his time with his brilliance in math, computer science, and all things mechanical. Drafted into the military for the Vietnam War, his gifts lead him to San Francisco at the Presidio to fulfill his military service. After being discharged, he went to work for Bank of America, where performance promotions resulted in his transfer to England to initiate a new currency exchange system which he deployed to European locations. After several years in Surrey, he returned to the Midwest to raise his boys closer to extended family. He immediately took a position with Commerce Bank Of Kansas City, and worked there for 15 years before retiring in 2002 due to a serious stroke. Even in declining health, he managed to assist his mother with her needs, bowled in several leagues, and enjoyed the greatest of KC barbecue, along with his favorite Funhouse Pizza. Steve, along with his mom, attended church at Connection Point in Raytown, MO. His talents were clearly in his DNA, because all of his sons are successfully self-employed using the gifts he passed on. He is survived by nis sons Gregory, Vincent, and Ryan, his 98 year old mom, Helen, and sister Barbara. Steve wished to be cremated and his ashes freed in San Francisco Bay, which will be obliged. Funeral services will be held at a later date when all family can be present to honor him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store