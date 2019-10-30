|
Steven Robertson Steven Robertson, 61, was born March 16, 1958 to Gene and Juanita Robertson. He died October 18th, 2019 of lung cancer. He graduated Oak Park High School in 1976, served in the Airforce for 6 years and then worked for Xerox. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Loren. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and his 3 sons, Joel, Kyle, Kurt, and his mother. Services will be held at Hope Fellowship Church, 8350 N Conant Ave, Kansas City, MO 64152, from 1PM to 3PM, November 2nd.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019