Steven Royce Sage Sr. Steven R. Sage, Sr., 63 of Mission, KS Passed Mon, July 13, 2020 Visit. 9-11am Mon. July 27,2020 Eley & Sons Chapel. Services 11:00am. Burial Leavenworth Nat'l Cem. Arr. E. S. Eley & Sons Funeral Chapel



