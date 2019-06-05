Steven Shawn Sykes Steven Shawn Sykes, 59, of Salina, KS, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his sister's home in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2:00 -2:30 pm, memorial service immediately following at 2:30 pm at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, Leawood, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Salina, 730 Holly Lane, Salina, KS 67401 or St. Luke's Hospice, 3515 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64111. Reception at Villas of Leawood Clubhouse, 2021 W. 139th Street, Leawood, KS 66224 following the service. Steven was born October 13, 1959 in Kansas City, MO. He was a self-employed carpet and tile installer, noted for his perfection and craftsmanship. He was preceded in death by his father James Sykes and brother Pat Sykes. Survivors include his mother Virginia McIntyre and father David McIntyre of Leawood, KS, daughter Megan Howard and grandson Gavin Sykes of Abilene, KS; three sisters Sue Ann Sykes of Olathe, KS, Cindy Applebaugh and husband Brad of Overland Park, KS and Susie Friedman and husband Kent of Olathe, KS; sister-in-law Diane Sykes of Spring Hill, KS, two brothers Mike Sykes and husband Roy Fiedler of Kansas City, MO and Mark McIntyre and wife Jill of Boulder, CO. Full obituary may be viewed at www.kccremation.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary