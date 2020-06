Steven W. Huntsman Steven Huntsman, 64, Adrian, died June 2. Cremation; Mass Saturday, 11am, St. Sabina Catholic Ch., Belton. Rosary 9:45, visitation 10-11; visitation Friday, Mullinax Funeral Home (660-679-0009) 6-8 PM.



