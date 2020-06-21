Roger Swanson Our Dad, Roger Strelow Swanson, age 94, departed this life on May 7, 2020. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 13, 1925 to Arthur E. and Anna B. Swanson. He is pre-deceased in death by his parents and two older brothers, Russell and Lester and his former wife, Shirley. Roger graduated from Paseo High School in Kansas City where he was the Editor of the yearbook. Swanson was a retired Captain in the U.S. Army Air Force, having served during World War II in Panama and England. He was a pilot, navigator and public informa­tion officer. Roger attended K.C. Junior College and the University of Missouri. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Journalism. He joined the Kansas City Star newspaper during summer periods and later was a city desk reporter, rewrite man and editorial writer. Some of the notable stories Swanson covered were the Greenlease kidnapping, the 1951 Kansas City flood and the 1953 tornado. In addition, he performed public relations and promotional work for Mercy Hospital, Midwest Research Institute and the Barstow School in Kansas City for many years. Roger later was the Associate Sunday Editor and Travel Editor of the Star. He visited about 100 countries, writing articles for Star readers. Roger was an early member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities such as Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School teacher. Swanson was a member of the Kansas City Star staff from 1948 to 1973 before joining the staff of Walt Disney World in Orlando as a marketing executive. Later he published two suburban newspapers in the Orlando area, The Local News and the Southwest Local News. Roger was a photography enthusiast and private pilot with a wonderful sense of humor and a zest for life! He lived a long and full life with many cherished family memories. Swanson leaves three children: Mark, Nancy and Anne; four granddaughters and one grandson. We will miss you, Dad! (To send condolences to Swanson's family, please call Marshall at 407-630-7817.)



