Stuart C. McConaughey Stuart Clark McConaughey, Raymore, MO, passed away on October 16, 2019 at Foxwood Springs Living Center. He went to join the angels and Arabian horses written about in his book of memoirs. He was 92 years old. Stuart was born in Kansas City, MO on July 28, 1927 to James Clark McConaughey and Clare McConaughey. His father worked and traveled for Sinclair Oil Company. His mother was well educated and taught school for a time, riding on horseback to reach her students. Later, she became a prim lady of leisure. Stuart attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Southwest High School. He was an Eagle Scout. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and then began his long love of education, attending many different institutions. He earned his master's degree and then he began his young, active and exciting life overseas, teaching in many countries. His book of memoirs is offered freely at his service, with in-depth descriptions of his adventures. It is an exciting, interesting, and inspirational book. He finally settled down for his first marriage to Charlotte Chartier, a widow with five grown children. He was 62 and she was 51. They were married 30 years ago on August 12 of this year. He took her on her first honeymoon in her life, overseas to Europe. This was a dream come true for she had never had time or money to do anything of this nature. For many years they took several trips, visiting 18 countries in total. Stuart was an only child, not used to a big family. He transitioned quickly to his five new children, then six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He offered monetary assistance, a listening heart to their troubles, dreams and problems. He helped them and others struggling with algebra, at no charge and changed lives, helping many to become successful. He was impressed and overwhelmed by big Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday gatherings in Charlotte's family. It simply wasn't done in his family. I don't believe he ever had a birthday party. I hosted a surprise party for him on his 90th birthday. He really enjoyed the gathering. He leaves his wife, Charlotte, daughters, Christa Chartier, Overland Park, KS, Nicolette, Chartier, Maryland, Vanetta Rosner (Jerimiah), Olathe, KS, sons Corey Chartier, Raymore, MO and Randall Chartier, California; six loving grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Charlotte is thankful for the 30 years she had with such a kind, caring and helpful husband. Thanks to the Country Club Christian Church for their support. Foxwood Springs staff were very kind. A Visitation Service will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64113. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the HELP animal shelter in Belton, MO, 17122 Bel-Ray Pl., Belton, MO 64012. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019