Dr. Stuart Tsau-Shiong Chen
1933 - 2020
August 2, 1933 - October 17, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Dr. Stuart Tsau-Shiong Chen, 87, passed away on October 17, 2020, following complications from a stroke. A graveside viewing will occur at 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th, at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131. For livestream information please see the online obituary at Mt. Moriah's website:www.MtMoriah.net.
Stuart was born on August 2, 1933 in Tainan, Taiwan, where he enjoyed a happy childhood with his parents and eight siblings. It was in his childhood where Stuart first demonstrated diligence, devotion, and an easy infectious laugh -- traits that served him well all throughout his life.
After earning a medical degree from the National Taiwan University, he earned a PhD in microbiology from the University of Minnesota and completed a second residency and fellowship at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. While in Minnesota he also met and married Yeh-Jung Lee, a fellow scholar from Taiwan. The young couple moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, where in 1972 they were blessed with their treasured daughter, Jennifer. Their final place to call home was Kansas City, Missouri, where they settled in 1976.
In Kansas City, Dr. Chen worked as a Gastroenterologist at Truman Medical Center and was also an instructor in the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School. As teacher and mentor, Dr. Chen influenced scores of doctors and nurses and, through them, countless patients had better health care experiences. Also while in Kansas City, Stuart was active in the local Taiwanese Association and in the North American Taiwanese Medical Association.
Stuart was a wonderful husband, father, and agong (grandfather). He was preceded in death by Yeh-Jung and Jennifer, with whom he is now reunited, and his eldest sister. He is survived by granddaughter Margot Lee-Chen Tyler; son-in-law Erik Tyler; his other siblings and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues.




Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
01:30 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
OCT
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
