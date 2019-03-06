Sue Ann (Stadler) Tuck Sue Ann (Stadler) Tuck, 82, passed away at her home in Shawnee, KS on March 3, 2019. Sue was born on December 3, 1936 in Kansas City MO, the daughter of Lawrence Aloysius Stadler and Frances Eileen (Bowen) Stadler. She was the first of their three children. She married Frank Ray Tuck, at St. Catherine's Church in Kansas City in 1960, a union which lasted over 58 years until her death. Although she was employed at a number of jobs throughout her life, her primary occupation was working in the home. She prided herself on her care to her family and home. Her attention to the household was to such an extent that her children moved out before they realized there were prepared foods available in the supermarket. Sue and Frank traveled extensively throughout their lives including living abroad in Egypt for two different periods and exploring Egypt, the Middle East, and Europe. She particularly enjoyed visiting Turkey, Switzerland, Paris, and Vatican City. When they moved for Frank's job throughout his career, Sue adjusted to the local culture wherever they lived. In Oklahoma she learned to deal with dust storms and to raise cactus, in Egypt she began to distill water for household use and bleach vegetables, and in Kansas to give back to others less fortunate. Sue lived a life defined by loving family, close friends, and a few pursuits. She enjoyed gardening and raising cactus and African violets. She also enjoyed slot machines and trips to the casinos, games and puzzles and reading. Her choice in literature included much historical romance. In that genre she was particularly interested in the marriage of Napoleon and Josephine, which led to her visits to Napoleonic sites and museums in Paris and Rome. Sue was a lifelong and devoted Catholic who attended mass regularly, most recently as a member of St. Joseph's Parish, Shawnee, KS. She enjoyed visiting the Vatican and Papal audiences, and reading the Pope's daily messages to the faithful. She volunteered for numerous causes at her parish as well as for Meals on Wheels and gave generously throughout her life to Catholic and local charities. Perhaps her greatest legacy was the way she lived her life as a model of caring for people around her. Sue is survived by her husband, Frank of the home; her sister, Janie Eckart of Lee's Summit; her four children: Linda Jackson of Clay City, IN (Ron), Trish Tuck of Shawnee, KS, Michael Tuck of Skokie, IL (Kelly) and Steven Tuck of Oxford, OH (Amy); her six grandchildren: Melinda Hendrix (Carson), Matt Jackson (Jessica), Mitchell Jackson, Emily Tuck, Xander Tuck and Max Tuck; her three great grandchildren: Diesel, Skylar, Stella and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS with visitation from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 or Shawnee Mission Meals on Wheels, 7810 W. 79th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary