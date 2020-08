Sue C. Hagar Sue Carol Hagar, 85, of Smithville, MO passed away July 30 at the Gower Convalescent Center. She was born on December 30, 1934 to H. E. and Hazel Raney in Polk County, Missouri. Sue is survived by her husband David Hagar; and sons Michael Hagar and Kenneth Hagar. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, MO.



