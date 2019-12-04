Kansas City Star Obituaries
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
(660) 647-2125
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hadley Funeral Home
405 East Benton
Windsor, MO 65360
View Map
1941 - 2019
Sue Wilson Obituary
Sue Wilson Sue Wilson, 78, of Lee's Summit, Mo., died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Heisinger Bluffs care center, Jefferson City, Mo. On October 16, 1941, Ida and Lee Kennedy welcomed into their family a baby girl, Delores Sue, joining 6-year-old brother, Jerry. She grew up on the family farm and at the start of her Junior year of high school, the family moved to Windsor, Mo., where she met and married the man of her dreams, Kent Wilson. They had three wonderful children, Sherri, Kenda and Kyle. After their children left for college, Sue attended Longview and UMKC graduating with honors with a degree in Computer Science. She accepted a job with Hallmark Cards and then went to work for Sprint in the Training Department which gave her the opportunity to interact with people. She enjoyed her time with Sprint and, among her accomplishments, wrote three computer language training manuals. She was a member of the Lee's Summit Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She was a member of the Lee's Summit Quilt Guild. With the help of Kent, an expert fabric cutter, Sue's beautifully appliqued quilt designs won many ribbons at quilt shows. Kent and Sue also enjoyed many antique-hunting excursions together. They shared an enduring love and 60 wonderful years of marriage. Survivors include 3 children Sherri Russell (Mark), Jefferson City, Mo., Kenda Worsfold, Olathe, Kansas, and Kyle Wilson (Michelle), Desoto, Ks.; 8 grandchildren Lauren Marcucci-Gravino (Raphael), Brady Russell (Paula), Morgan Householder (Justin), Mary Russell, Noah Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Eli Wilson, and Tatum Wilson; and 2 great-grandchildren Henry Householder and William Householder; a brother-in-law Lynn Wilson (Melody), Windsor, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews including Matt Wilson (Michelle) and Emily Bowers (Clint). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kent on November 5, 2018, sons-in-law Mark Marcucci and A.J. Worsfold; a brother, Jerry Kennedy; and a grandson, Riley Wilson. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wed. December 4, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, Mo. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, Mo. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions to Windsor's Farrington Park and may be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019
