Susan Abbott Gratton Susan Abbott Gratton, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, and aunt, passed away November 12, in Boise, ID. Susan, daughter of John Seanor Abbott and Mary Kerr Abbott, was born in St. Louis, MO, on July 31, 1943. She lived in Springfield, MO, and graduated from Parkview HS, and Drury College (now Drury University) with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She moved to Kansas City, MO, and became an X-ray tech. In Kansas City, Susan met John Gratton, and they were married on August 20, 1966, and have two daughters. Susan was employed for over 40 years as an X-ray tech, and worked most of them at the orthopedic practice of Kozikowski & Whitehead (which become Midwest Orthopaedics). In 2006, Susan moved to Boise to be a grandmother to her grandson Tucker. She joined St. Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services, and worked as a Lead Billing Manager for 13 years. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother-in-law Kevin Gratton (PhD), and sister-in-law Joann Gratton. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer and Molly, and grandson Tucker; brother-in-law Dr. Matthew Gratton, and sister-in-law, Mary Kathleen Gratton; and a niece and several nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2019