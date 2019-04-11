|
|
Susan Ann Morris Susan Ann Grimes, beloved wife of William D. Morris, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. Her Memorial Service is April 13th at 10 A.M. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Mo. She graduated from M.U. holding her Masters Degree then worked as an Insurance Underwriter. Married to William D. Morris April 12, 1997 it was Love at first sight! We will miss her big smile, kind heart, and the love she shared with family and friends most of all. "Goodbye, My Love Rest In Peace"
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019