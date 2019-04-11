Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Ann Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Ann Morris Obituary
Susan Ann Morris Susan Ann Grimes, beloved wife of William D. Morris, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. Her Memorial Service is April 13th at 10 A.M. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Mo. She graduated from M.U. holding her Masters Degree then worked as an Insurance Underwriter. Married to William D. Morris April 12, 1997 it was Love at first sight! We will miss her big smile, kind heart, and the love she shared with family and friends most of all. "Goodbye, My Love Rest In Peace"
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.