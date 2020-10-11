Susan B. Biggar
February 28, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Susan Bagby Biggar, 89 years old, died on October 5th, 2020. She was born on February 28th, 1931 in Dallas, TX, to Julian Louis Bagby and Marjorie Wiggins Bagby who preceded her in death. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 14th at Forest Hill Cemetery 6901 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO. Masks and COVID-19 distancing practices are required.
The second of three daughters, Sue grew up in Minneapolis and Kansas City where she remained the rest of her life. She attended Border Star Elementary and Southwest High School, where she was a member of the Philo society and where she met and made many life-long friends. Sue then attended Greenbriar Junior College in West Virginia and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from her beloved KU where she enjoyed being a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1955 Sue met and married Edward S Biggar and they adored each other for 32 wonderful years before he proceeded her in death in 1987. During the course of their life together, Sue and Ed were fortunate and considered it a blessing to have many dear and deep friendships throughout their life together. Many of these friends became extended family for their children, John, Julie, Nancy, Bill, and Marty and continued to be a source of love and support today.
In every organization Sue was involved in over the years from Highlawn School, PTA, Kappa Kappa Gamma and the Holiday House Tour, the Children's Relief Association, the Junior League, the Kansas City Country Club, LL Dog rescue, the S.A.S.S.Y group (a group founded by Sue and dear friends to encourage adoption of senior pets), Sue made numerous friends and touched countless lives. Sue lived by the Golden Rule, it defined and guided her naturally throughout her life. She exuded unconditional joy and delight to all she knew or encountered, always striving to make whoever she was with feel at ease, welcomed, and appreciated. Sue was fun, she had a hearty laugh and genuine enthusiasm, and appreciation for life. Sue was a people person as well as an animal lover. She loved all creatures great and small, particularly dogs and horses. She loved feeding the birds, tending to her garden, sweets of any kind, and a good thunderstorm or fire to end the day. Being a good neighbor and neighborhood were of paramount importance to Sue. She loved to welcome friends, neighbors, and family into her home and enjoyed being home base for extended family whenever the need arose. Sue was a cherished member of the neighborhood and resided in her residence on Stratford Rd for nearly 60 years. Year after year Sue welcomed many new families into the neighborhood and was a source of warmth and support for many of these families over the years, as they were for her. Most of all Sue was a dedicated and wonderful mother and grandmother and delighted in her family in every way. She was fiercely loyal, supportive, and non-judgmental, and provided to us a beautiful example of how to live one's life with love, grace, perseverance, and dignity. She will be dearly missed and we are eternally grateful and blessed for the gift of her in each of our lives.
Sue was predeceased by her husband, Edward S Biggar and her sons, John Edward Biggar and William Bagby Biggar and her sister Joan Lane, formally of Houston, TX. She is survived by her three daughters, Julie Biggar Bruyere (Jean Louis Bruyere), Nancy Rea Biggar, and Martha Susan Biggar, her three grandchildren, Emilie Susan Bruyere, Matthew Paul Bruyere, and Nicolas Louis Bruyere. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Wasson of Hawaii as well as by several nieces, nephews, and a multitude of dear friends.
The family would like to thank all who helped support Sue in her final, and challenging phase in life. Surviving a debilitating stroke at age 88, while battling dementia, Sue persevered and worked hard through rehabilitation at Carnegie Village and then at home to get stronger. The family would like to thank Joe Tutera for his immense support and love, particularly while Sue resided at Carnegie Village following her stroke. In the final few months the family was blessed to have the support of Devin Fortune, Taylor Jordan, and Nina Govalla, in providing comforting care which allowed Sue to return to the home she loved, and we are forever grateful to them.
The family requests donations be made in Sue's memory to:
LL Dog Rescue PO Box 8545 Prairie Village, KS 66208; Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108; Alzheimer's Association
, Heart of America Chapter, 3846 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
.