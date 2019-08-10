|
Susan Belle Williams Peet Susan Belle Williams Peet passed away peacefully, on August 5, 2019, in Winnipeg, Canada after a brief illness. Susan was born in Kansas City, MO on September 28, 1941. She was predeceased by her parents Marian Elizabeth Williams and Charles A. Williams, two brothers-in-law, and by her treasured husband Jack Peet. She is survived by sisters Marianne R. Davis of Lee's Summit, MO and Janet L. Campbell of Henderson, N.C. Susan leaves 4 nephews, 2 great nephews and one niece in the US. Susan is also survived by niece Jan Montgomery (Doug Montgomery) and nephew Bruce Marshall of Winnipeg, as well as many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews throughout Canada. Susan was a dedicated counsellor at the University of Manitoba Student Counselling Service for over 25 years. Many people benefitted from her caring and wise counsel. Susan had made Winnipeg her home for over 43 years. Susan had a great many talents and very diverse interests. She has developed many devoted friendships. Susan's gentle kindness as well as her loving and caring personality will be deeply missed. In keeping with Susan's wishes, cremation has already taken place and no formal service will be held.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 10, 2019