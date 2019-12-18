|
|
Susan Bliss Moeller Susan Bliss Moeller, 76 years old, born December 5, 1943 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO., passed from this life peacefully in her sleep the morning of December 15, 2019, after a long fight against Alzheimer disease. Born to Malcolm Bliss and Anna Mae (Meme) Bliss, Susan graduated from the Barstow School in 1961 and attended the University of Colorado, graduating in 1965 with an education degree. While at CU, Susan was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was very athletic growing up playing field hockey, tennis, showing and jumping horses. After college she returned to Kansas City and taught at both Prairie Elementary and Belinder Elementary Schools. Susan married George S. Moeller (now former spouse) and retired from teaching to raise her three children. She was a wonderful mom who volunteered regularly. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Brookside, Mission Hills Country Club, Saddle & Sirloin Club, Junior League of Kansas City, the American Royal and BOTAR. At St. Andrews, she spent her time volunteering as a communion leader and teaching Sunday School. Susan and George chaired the Mission Hills swim team and pool committee for many years as their daughters kept busy on the swim team. She was very involved in the American Royal taking on many different roles, but she particularly loved any job around the horses. Susan was a very proud member of BOTAR and served on different committees, as well as President in 1977. In the early nineties, Susan returned to teaching at the Kansas State School for the Blind, advancing her degrees and learning braille. She won several accolades while at the school and her students and peers all loved her. She is survived by her loving brother Richard Malcolm Bliss (Carol Growdon Bliss), her three daughters Kim Moeller Wilkie (Paul Wilkie), Libby Moeller Makris (Pete Makris) and Whitney Francis Minor (Mark Minor). She adored her ten grandchildren, Bethany and Addie Wilkie, Olivia, Anna Grace and Hope Makris; Francie, Ford and Mimi Davis and Jack and Eva Minor. Susan absolutely loved animals, all animals, and thus as an expression of sympathy, contributions to Wayside Waifs would be greatly appreciated to honor Susan. The address is 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO. 64137. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20th at 1pm at McGilley Funeral Home located at 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. We love you mom and we are thankful you're at peace.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019