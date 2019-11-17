|
Susan Bradford Crane Susan Bradford Crane, 102, passed away on November 14, 2019, in Kansas City. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO. No flowers please. Friends may sign the online register book at www.Campbell-lewis.com Born November 24, 1916, in Napton, Missouri to Charles Ernest and Lelia Mary (Morris) Bradford. Susan married Oliver "Hub" Cordy in Sedalia on December 26, 1936. After Hub died in 1958, Susan married Tom Crane on October 14, 1960, in Kansas City. Tom predeceased Susan in 1988. Susan worked 34 years for Kansas City Life Insurance, where she met, made and kept many lifelong friends. Susan retired in 1981 as Assistant Secretary in the Legal Department. Susan gave back to her community by volunteering 35 years for the American Red Cross, and 50 years for St. Luke's Hospital. Susan enjoyed a full life, blessed with excellent health. She loved to travel, fish, especially with her brother Charles, tend to her garden and visit often with her neighbors. Susan had many devoted friends and was a devoted friend to many. Susan is survived by her niece, Barbara Bradford Berlin, of Marshall; great-niece, Lisa Foster; and great-nephew, Brad Hightower. In addition to her parents and husbands, Susan was preceded in death by one brother, Charles D. Bradford.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019