Susan Marie Cox Susie died June 16, 2019 , age 62. She was born March 6, 1957 to Bob and Millie Cox, in Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terr KCMO on Thursday, June 20 with Visitation at 10am and Mass at 11am. Susie was one of the Special Ladies at Immacolata Manor, Liberty, MO, a residential facility, formed by the Benedictine nuns to provide a home for individuals with development needs. Susie lived a full and rich life at the Manor. She participated in local activities including Special Olympics, attending Royals baseball games and helping out at the Manor Thrift Store. She brought joy to everyone and was loved by all. Susie was one of six children, Steve, Kate, Chris, Kevin and Colleen and was the heart and soul of the family. She is survived by her parents and siblings. Donation to the Manor may be made to Life Unlimited 2135 Manor Way Liberty, MO 64068.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019
