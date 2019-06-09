Susan Elizabeth Hayes Susan Elizabeth Hayes was surrounded by family as she peacefully ended her battle with cancer on June 1, 2019. Susan touched everyone that knew her and was an amazing example of bravery, courage, humility, kindness, grace, and compassion even in the face of her 16-year battle with multiple myeloma. Born on December 11, 1945, to David C. Thomas, Sr. and Gertrude Thomas, she is survived by her father and her six loving siblings. Her husband and highschool sweetheart, Vaughn E. Hayes, Jr., pre-deceased her. Together, they had five children, for whom Susan waged her valiant fight over these many years. Her children, Teri (Jim) Sturdevant, Christine (Dan) Hickey, Linda (Steve) Wambold, Catherine (Scott) Dolby, and Vaughn E. (Nicole) Hayes, III will miss her dearly for all the days of their lives. Susan was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Nathan, Sydney, Chase, Taylor, Lauren, Amanda, Sam, Mikayla, Maya, Julian, Alexis, Katrina, Siersha, and Vaughn IV. She was a beloved sister-in-law to the Hayes family, and a favorite aunt to the many nieces and nephews across the country. Our mom/daughter/grand -mother/sister/aunt and friend was a good listener, wise with her advice, generous with her love, funny, appreciative, and grateful for every day that she was surrounded by family and friends. She was a true testament to the strength of the human soul. Through her will and faith, she endured many struggles and yet continued to provide guidance and solace to others along her journey. She was at peace with God and is in now in His arms. Susan's beautiful spirit will be honored in a celebration of life in Kansas in the fashion that she would want, with laughter and love. In lieu of donations, to honor her, in her words, "Every day change someone's life for the better: no matter how small."

Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary