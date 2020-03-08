|
Susan (Sue) Goodwin Cox Susan (Sue) Goodwin Cox, 69, of Leawood, KS passed away March 1, 2020 at Claridge Court. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, March 13th at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Village Presbyterian Church. Sue was born on March 31, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Kansas cum laude. She worked as an Occupational Therapist and went on to own her own practice specializing in cancer rehabilitation. She was passionate about her patients and stayed in touch with many of them. On December 22, 1973 Sue married William, a podiatrist and her college sweetheart. On May 28, 1979 and November 1, 1981 respectively she welcomed her two children Adam and Abby, who were the most important parts of her life. She was a devoted mother and wife and an avid gardener. She loved volunteering and singing in the church choir and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her passion in life was her family, especially her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Marion Goodwin. She is survived by her husband William Cox, son Adam (Allison) Cox, daughter Abby (Brandon) Sifers, grandchildren Katie, Trevor, Jonathan, Madeleine, Anna and Caroline, sisters Lynn (Gerald) Gentry and Jan (Todd) Bleakley and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020