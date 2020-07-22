Susan Greer (Cardenas) Smith Susan Greer (Cárdenas) Smith of Springhill, KS passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. Susan was born in Kansas City, MO on December 12, 1944 to Abelardo and Uba Cárdenas. She is survived by her three children: Rick Carter, David Carter and Susy Rodriguez, as well as her brothers Alan Cárdenas, Steve Cárdenas and sister Carol Brown, and her former husband of 10 years, A. Leon Smith. Susan was the proud grandmother of her many grandchildren (Rick Carter, Bradley Carter, Aidan Carter, Charles Nelson, Luciano Rodriguez, Lila Rodriguez and Alba Rodriguez) and three great grandchildren. Susan grew up in Prairie Village, KS and attended Shawnee Mission East High School, graduating in 1962. The family moved to Wichita, KS where Susan worked for Beech Aircraft on the secretarial staff and was often used as a model in their promotional advertising. Susan married Richard W. Carter, a TWA pilot, in 1968 and moved to Walnut Creek, CA to begin her family. She moved to Faucett, MO in 1972 and on to Eagle, Idaho in 1982. Susan relocated to St. Louis in 1986. She was divorced from Mr. Carter in 1988 and moved back to her hometown of Kansas City where she worked for Life Care Retirement Communities and The Alpert Companies. Susan gladly volunteered at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens while also finding happiness in dancing, game night, her family and her family in Christ. Susan suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and spent the final year of her life at the Morningstar Care Home in Baldwin City, KS. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Morningstar, as well as Susan's exceptional hospice caregivers at Good Shepherd Hospice for their comforting and spiritual help in her time of need. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services will be delayed until a later date. For those wishing to give in Susan's memory, the family asks that you invest your time in being kind and respectful to one another.



