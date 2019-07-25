Susan Hall Deese Susan Hall Deese was born in 1952 in Kansas City, MO to parents, Russell and Geneva Hall. She graduated in 1970 from East High School in Kansas City. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve Deese, December 19, 1970. They lived in south Florida, North Carolina and Lexington, South Carolina. They had two children, Samantha and Sean, also from Lexington, SC. Susan graduated from Florida Atlantic University and became a second grade teacher. She worked alongside her husband in many different businesses. Her family is Samantha and husband, Rob Schadewald; grandchildren, Tyler and Coral. Also, Sean and wife, Summer, and grandchildren, Jachob, Connor and Owen. She had two sisters, Cheryl Caldarella and husband, Joe, and Crystal Kleyh who are from Kansas City. There are wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019