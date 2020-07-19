Susan J. Keck December 21, 1958 -July 11, 2020 "A force of nature," one friend described her. It is evident from those reaching out to express themselves concerning our loss of Susan that she had a significant impact on those that knew her. Susan passed away from the decline and complications of Huntington's Disease, a genetic neurological disease. Having spent 21 years in a career in New York, she moved back to Kansas in 2002 after her diagnosis. She then continued to live independently in Prairie Village and Overland Park until November of 2016 when she became a resident of Kaw River Care and Rehabilitation until her death. Susan grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Southeast High and then KU where she received her degree from the School of Journalism and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She loved her time at KU and remained an avid fan of Jayhawk sports, passing her intense enthusiasm to her friends and family. Susan's greatest joy in life was helping others who were beginning their career goals. Her friends say that she was the best networker they ever knew and she was able to connect people with those in charge by using her incredible skills and knowledge. Susan will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. The family wants to express deep appreciation to her caregivers and staff at Kaw River Care through their daily thoughtfulness, care and understanding of Susan as she experienced the inevitable decline of Huntington's. She will be greatly missed but her spirit lives on with so many. Susan was predeceased by her father, William Keck and brother, William Keck, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Honey H. Keck, Overland Park, her sister, Kathryn Keck Dame, Wichita and her niece, Danielle (Landon) Abele, great niece, Aubree, all of Wichita. Her nephew, Ryan Dame lives in Shreveport, LA. She leaves many cousins on both sides of the family and has expressed throughout her life the love she felt for her family and many friends from Wichita and the friends she made during her years in New York. Susan had requested cremation and due to the pandemic, the family will have a private burial service. Donations in her memory may be made at website: hdsa.org
.