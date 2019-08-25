Kansas City Star Obituaries
Susan Jane (Bostwick) Kice

Susan Jane (Bostwick) Kice Obituary
Susan Jane (Bostwick) Kice Susan Jane (Bostwick) Kice, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, August 19, 2019 at her Overland Park residence. Born April 20, 1944 to parents John and Frances Bostwick in Sabetha, KS., Susan earned her Bachelors and Master degrees from Emporia State University and taught in the Shawnee Mission School District for 35 years. Susan was also active in Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. Susan is survived by her siblings, Steve Bostwick (Lenora), Gretchen Sullivan (Neil), Melissa West (Warren), and Pete Bostwick (Chelle), as well as nieces and nephews Melinda, Brian, Ann, Darren, Elizabeth, Katherine, John, Colleen, Shawn, and Donald and 20 great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister-in-law Sandra Bostwick. A service of thanksgiving and celebration for her life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 31 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Ave., Mission, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. (Arr: Penwell-Gabel Planning Center, Overland Park, KS)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
