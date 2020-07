Susan Jeane Baumgartner Susan, 73 of Lee's Summit passed away July 8 at the home. She was born in Kansas City MO to Stewart and Betty Ridder. Susan was a wonderful wife and mother who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents Glenn and Carlotta Rollett. She is survived her husband Adolf, daughter Jeane Ann (Eric) sister Carol (John) and brother David (Kim). Due to COVID-19 no services at this time.



