Susan K. Tomelleri
Susan K. Tomelleri Susan K. Tomelleri (61) died on July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brave nine-year battle with breast cancer. Susan was born in Kansas City, graduated from S.M. South'76; Kansas State '80 where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi social sorority. After college, Susan worked at the Touché Ross accounting firm in Denver. She loved Colorado and truly enjoyed hiking and loved the great outdoors. She returned to Kansas City in 1988 and married Joe on May 2, 1992. In Kansas City, Susan worked initially with Price Waterhouse and then took a support role in the medical field at Baptist Hospital and the Sarah G. Cannon Cancer Center at Research Hospital. Susan loved visiting antique shops and attending her sons' sporting events and worked in many volunteer roles these past few years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joann Barth. She survived by her husband, Joe and sons Matthew & Sam; brother Steve (Meredith) Barth of Atlanta, sister Julie (Todd) Humbargar of Olathe; father & step-mother Ron & Lezley Barth of Tucson and many beloved nephews and nieces. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann School Athletic Dept. (at the same address) would be greatly appreciated. Masks and physical distancing will be practiced in the church. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals. com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
