Susan K. Willis

November 2, 2020

Leavenworth,, Kansas - Susan K. Willis, age 72, born May 6, 1948, resident of Leavenworth, Kan., passed away in her sleep at Kansas City Hospice House on November 2, 2020. She battled cancer for 15 years. Susan was born and raised in Marshall, Mo.

Her only son, Delbert Leonard Willis, was born May 12, 1965. She grew her family with the birth of her only daughter, Pamela Kay Willis, on Sept. 24, 1968. She welcomed her first grandson, Jerrad Matthew Willis, born to Pamela Willis, on June 2, 1987. In 1987 she, Pamela, and Jerrad moved to Leavenworth, Kan. In 1990, she met Sue Thayer, who was her partner throughout the rest of her life. Her family was broadened with the births of her granddaughter Charlene "Charlie" Willis on Dec. 7, 1988, and Taylor Marie McCain on April 16, 1996, both to Delby Willis. On Feb. 1, 2007, she welcomed the birth of her first great-grandchild, Delby Kyler Webb, on February 1, 2007, born to Charlie Willis. She was blessed with another great-grandchild, Jaelie Avah Est, on Nov. 21, 2011, also born to Charlie. Her family was completed on March 10, 2019, upon the birth of her great-grandson Nicholas Eugene Willis, born to Jerrad Willis.

Susan spent 12 years working as an ER and OR secretary for Saint John's Hospital, and 25 years as an office manager for Doctor Gaston Saliou-Diallo. Susan also worked as a bookkeeper for numerous Greenamyre Companies for 19 years. She also served on Leavenworth City's St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee for many years. Susan was a state-champion dart player, a supporter of Jayhawk Women's Basketball, and the most furious un-official armchair KU Men's Basketball coach.

Susan was one of five children born to Ethel Leona Brown-Case and Henry Scudder Case and was the younger sister of Wanda Francis Case. She is preceded in death by her son, Delbert Leonard Willis, her daughter Pamela Kay Willis, her sisters Ruth Ann Jacobs and Elizabeth Charline Scharnhorst, and her brothers James Stephen Case, and William Henry Case. Susan will forever be remembered by her beloved grandchildren Jerrad Willis (and wife Kara), Charlie Willis, and Taylor McCain, along with her three great-grandchildren Kyler Webb, Jaelie Est, and Nicholas Willis. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews Kristi and Tony Visocsky, Bonnie and Gary Scharnhorst, Steve Scharnhorst, Mike Scharnhost, Bryan Case, Janet Griggs, Randy Jacobs, Kimberly Case, Dana Case, Keith Case, Marvin Case, Bobby Case, Rodger Case, along with endless great-nieces, nephews, and other friends and family who had the honor of being loved by her.

Susan has touched the lives of many people with her massive heart, never ending energy, no-nonsense attitude, and incredible willingness to help.

Friends and family are invited to wear their Jayhawk gear and attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a reading of the eulogy at 4 p.m. at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Please no KSU or MU attire. Please send condolences to 2801 Home Place, Leavenworth, KS, 66048. The family has designated memorial contributions to St. Vincent's Clinic, 818 N 7th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048, or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.





