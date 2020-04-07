Home

Susan L. (Valenti) Sciara

Susan L. (Valenti) Sciara Susan L. (Valenti) Sciara, 70, passed away April 3, 2020. Funeral Services are private with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Susan was born January 19, 1950, in Kansas City, MO, to the late John and Betty Valenti. She retired from Halls. Susan is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Sciara; her children, Elissa Trenolone (Jimmy), Joe Sciara (Glenda), and John Sciara (George Cappello); her grandchildren, Abby and Joey Sciara; sisters, Jeanie Lato, Mitzi Valente-Quintero, Angela Valenti; sister-in-law, Kathy Sherrow; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020
