Susan M. Murphy Susan M. Murphy, 82, of Carmel, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1937 in Omaha, NE. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Holman. Susan graduated from Hogan High school in Kansas City, MO, and went on to attend St Mary's College in Leavenworth, KS. Susan is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, James; children, Margie (Kevin) Neal, Mike (Laura) Murphy, Mary (Troy Woodruff) Zainey, Kelly (Robert) Barrett, Beth (Michael) Vierling, and 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church (11441 Hague Rd., Fishers, IN 46038). Mass will begin at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery (9001 Haverstick Rd. Indpls, IN 46240). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
