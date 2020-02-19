Home

Susan P. Bonett Susan Pate Bonett was born January 17, 1937 at Wichita, Kansas, daughter of Gerald Hartmetz and Virginia (Pate) Hartmetz. She passed away February 16, 2020 at Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg. She received her BA in American History from the University of Wichita in 1954 and received a graduate degree in library science from the University of Denver in 1955. After working in libraries at the University of Kansas, including a year as assistant law librarian, Susan and her husband settled in Warrensburg in 1967. Susan worked under the late and longtime director Esther Gillman until taking over as director, herself in 1982. Susan retired from the directorship in August 2005. Susan was a longtime member of the International Wedgwood Society. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, needlework and listening to big band jazz. Survivors include husband: Herbert Bonett of Warrensburg, MO; Walter "Jud" Hartmetz (Sherrie) of Warrensburg, MO. She was preceded in death by her older brother Gerald Jacob "Jake" Hartzman. Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
