Susan "Susie" Ramos Susan "Susie" Ramos, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on April 29, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1950, in Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, Socorro and Ramon Ramos, and sister Celia Marquez. Survived by her brother, Ramon (Barb) Ramos, sister, Mercedes Aguirre and 8 nieces and nephews. May 10th visitation at 8:30 am followed by rosary at 9:00, funeral mass at 10:00 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Omaha, NE, burial at St. Johns Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019