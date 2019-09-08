|
|
Susan Rebello Black Susan Rebello Black, 49, passed away September 3, 2019 in La Jolla, CA. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the church. Susan was born in Fall River, MA and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1991. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, John A. Black; daughters, Nelle and Isabella Black; parents, Gilbert and Nancy Rebello.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019