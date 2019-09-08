Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Rebello Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Rebello Black Obituary
Susan Rebello Black Susan Rebello Black, 49, passed away September 3, 2019 in La Jolla, CA. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the church. Susan was born in Fall River, MA and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1991. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, John A. Black; daughters, Nelle and Isabella Black; parents, Gilbert and Nancy Rebello.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.