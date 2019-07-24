Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Curé of Ars Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Curé of Ars Catholic Church
Susan Straub Sinclair


1935 - 2019
Susan Straub Sinclair Obituary
Susan Straub Sinclair Susan Straub Sinclair, 83, of Prairie Village, KS passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, on Friday, September 13, 2019 - visitation at 10am, funeral mass at 11am followed by a reception in the Burak Room. Susan was born in St. Mary's, PA to Laura (Fox) and Alfonse Straub on October 17, 1935. She was in the first nursing class to attain her BSN RN at Georgetown University. She worked in one of the first artificial kidney dialysis units in the US at Georgetown. In 1960, she married Richard H. Sinclair, MD and after his specialty training, they raised their family in Kansas City. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and children: Rick (Mindi), Mary (Doug Huffman), Alex (Kim), Michelle (Greg Lawrence), and Laura (Jeff Mixson) and grandchildren: Riley, Emily, Cameron, Sam, Ally, Madeline, Ethan, Bennett, Sophie, Cole, Charlie and Will. Susan was a strong and vibrant woman, with a quick smile and easy laugh. She was kind and compassionate; speaking truth with love. ln lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to KVC Health Systems, Mainstream Coalition, or The Children's Place in KCMO, where she volunteered for 30 years. Memories may be shared at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
